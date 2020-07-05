July 18, 1950 June 12, 2020 Catherine Prillaman Cooper passed away peacefully at home in Midlothian, Va. on Friday, June 12, 2020, after a courageous four-year battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Catherine "Cathy" is survived by her devoted husband, Steve Cooper; children, Stephen Lemoine, Stephenie White, Bailey Cooper, and Jon Cooper; stepmother, Chris Hilgert; as well as two sisters and two brothers; eight beautiful grandchildren; and a multitude of family and friends who will greatly miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Prillaman and Nancy de Loache Blankenship Crawford. Catherine enjoyed life to the fullest, and will be warmly remembered for her sense of humor, love of adventure, entrepreneurial spirit, generosity, and compassion for all God's creatures. Her 45 year career as a flight attendant not only allowed her to take care of hundreds of thousands of passengers, but due to her bravery, saved the lives of 20 individuals in the horrific crash of Flight 242 in 1977. Back in the sky in no time, Cathy continued to experience and enjoy the world with her large family of crew members who remained dear friends for life. The family wishes to thank her many loving caregivers, healthcare providers and Heartland Hospice team, who helped Catherine during her extended illness. A virtual celebration of Catherine's life was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Please go to https://youtu.be/o_Ae6EPnsOw
