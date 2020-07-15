Cooper Jr., James Daniel
Cooper Jr., James Daniel

May 8, 1943 July 7, 2020 James Daniel Cooper Jr., 77, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

