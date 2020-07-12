COOTS, Jean Perkins

May 28, 1919 July 8, 2020 Jean Perkins Coots of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born in Galax, Virginia on May 28, 1919, the daughter of Zollie Bryant Perkins and Edward Franklin Perkins. Her family resided in Roanoke after she was three years of age. Jean was predeceased by four brothers and one sister, Charles, Richard, Billy, Dorothy and Edward Perkins. She attended Jefferson High School and Roanoke College, and did graduate work at University of North Carolina and Appalachian University. She taught school in Salem, Virginia before working for the United States Army Signal Corps in Arlington, Virginia during World War II. She and her husband, Frederick A. Coots, an FBI agent, celebrated 65 years of marriage until his death in 2009. They had two sons, Dr. Fred A. Coots Jr., a retired dentist in the Roanoke Valley, married to Debbie Bailey, and John E. Coots, a newspaper publisher in the New England states, married to Sandy Slavens. Jean is survived by one sister, Mildred Tompkins of Hillsville, Virginia, also a resident with Jean at The Glebe Retirement Community in Daleville. She leaves seven grandchildren, Fred III, Jennifer, Gregory, Bret, Clark (Kristina), Dean and Reed Coots; and one great-grandchild, Emmerson. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Owing to virus precautions, no visiting hours will be held. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. A 22-minute video biography of Jean's life can be seen on You-Tube at the following link: https://youtu.be/Clib5ajqpmA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the D-Day Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523 or online at www.dday.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.