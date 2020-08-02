COX, Ethel Moon

September 28, 1928 July 29, 2020 Ethel Moon "Mooney" Cox, a long-time resident of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. When she passed, she was with family and surrounded by love. In her final moments, she listened to a favorite hymn, "I'll Fly Away," and walked through the gates of Heaven with the grace, beauty, and the smile she carried all her earthly days. Born on September 28, 1928, in Long Island, Va., Mooney lived a beautiful and accomplished life, filled with family, friends and years of love and laughter. Born to Charlie and Christine Moon, she had one sister, Irola Cothran, and one brother, Edward (Billy) Moon. After high school, Mooney attended business school in Lynchburg, where she met her late husband, Rufus K. Cox. They were married in Lynchburg and settled in Roanoke to raise their family. Rudy and Mooney owned and operated Rudy Cox Realtors for over 50 years. Mooney was a member of South Roanoke United Methodist Church and the Roanoke Valley Board of Realtors. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Moo Moo" and she devoted her heart and time to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grandpups. She was an amazing cook, and her family and friends always loved her recipes. Mooney has a gift for connection and was always a gracious host to friends and family. Mooney traveled the world, but she was always happiest sharing a good meal with family or playing bridge with her friends. We will remember her kindness, her grace, her smile, and her warm heart. Her quiet strength, strong faith and positive outlook were gifts of a life well-lived to all her loved her. She was predeceased by her husband of over 64 years, Rudy Cox; her brother, Billy Moon; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lynda and Don Nebrig. Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Sandy Keating (Don), Steve Cox (Cindy), Connie Theroux (Rich), Susan Birckhead (Stan), and Chrystie Wright (Michael); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Irola; a sister-in-law, Sharon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Mooney's life will be held in the fall. It is her final wish that donations made in her memory go to the Catie Wright Kidney Transplant Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/MooneyCoxMemorial. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
11:30AM-12:00PM
Address Not Available
Roanoke, VA 240118
