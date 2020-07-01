August 10, 1927 June 28, 2020 Mary Kathern Cox Cox, age 92, of Claytor Lake, Dublin, Va., passed away very peacefully at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Mary was born on August 10, 1927, in Washburn, W.Va., to Calvin Newton and Barbara Cox. Mary graduated from Harrisville High School. After graduation she came to Blacksburg, Va. and went to work at Va. Tech. She worked 16 years in the Biological Agriculture Department and from there she worked for the federal government until she retired. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James (Pete) Walter Cox Jr.; sister, Ava Allen and her husband, Art; and a nephew, Arthur Vernon Allen. Mary and Pete had a wonderful life at Clayton Lake they enjoyed traveling, square dancing and most of all spending time with their many friends. Mary is survived by two nephews, Jack and Vickie Allen and children in McMinnville, Oregon, Don Donna Allen and children in Gaston, Oregon. She will be missed by her caregivers Johnny and June Cox and their families. A graveside service with the Rev. Gary McCoy and the Rev. J.B. Beane officiating will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, Va.

