COX, Sylvia Jean Myers

July 28, 2020 Sylvia Jean Myers Cox, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mamie Myers; brothers, Lawrence, Burton, and Acie; and a sister, Jenny. Sylvia was a former employee of Fred Whittaker and a homemaker. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved to cook and serve others. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Rhonda Cox, and their children, Kallie Blake (Matt) and Katie Watts (David); daughters and son-in-law, Carol and Mike Deisher, and their daughter, Taylor D. Martin (Adam); and Elizabeth Whittaker (David Jones) and her children, Sarah Bridgman (Chris), Laura Whittaker (Evan) and Marcus Whittaker; great-grandchildren, Kori Blake, Maci Blake, and Brynlee Watts; sister, Arlene Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fletchers Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Alleghany County. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
