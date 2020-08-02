You have permission to edit this article.
Craft, Eula Marie
Craft, Eula Marie

March 12, 1923 July 30, 2020 Eula Marie Craft, age 97, of Botetourt County, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a long illness. Eula was born March 12, 1923, in Alleghany County, Virginia, and lived in Fincastle since 1954. She was the daughter of the late Runnie R. and Florence E. Burns Smith. Eula was a former long-time member of Springwood Baptist Church, was a member of VFW Post 1841 Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed sewing, embroidering, and quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carter Milton "Mead" Craft Sr.; and granddaughter, Valerie Booze. Eula is survived by her children, Joyce (DR) Wood of Buchanan, Juanita (Doug) Broughman of Fincastle, Carter Milton Jr. (Carol) Craft of Roanoke, and Cynthia (Jim) Lester of Hardy; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Cahoon of Buchanan. The family will receive friends from 2 and 3 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with a graveside service to follow immediately at Godwin Cemetery officiated by Ben Peyton. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Craft, Eula Marie
Craft, Eula Marie
Service information

Aug 3
Visitation
Monday, August 3, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Rd.
Daleville, VA 24083
Aug 3
Graveside Service
Monday, August 3, 2020
3:30PM
Godwin Cemetery
137 South Church Street
Fincastle, VA 24090
