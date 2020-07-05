July 1, 2020 Lizzie Bryant Craft, 86, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clayton Anderson and Harold "Sonny" Craft; sisters, Ethel and Marie; brothers, Elwood, Clarence, Henry, Tommy, Jimmy, and her twin, Coleman. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jim Tharpe and son, Chriss Anderson and fiance, Anita Aaron; grandchildren, Wade (Sheila) Tharpe, April (Joe) Fridley, Joshua (Shannin) Haynes, Jamie (Meghan) Tharpe, Jared Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; including special niece, Jackie Stevens. The family would like to thank Carrington Cottages in Daleville and Intrepid Hospice for their care of our Mother, especially Charlie and Antonio. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with memorial services at 7 p.m. in the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-884-2276.

