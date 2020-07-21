CRAIG, Linda Leigh

January 11, 1970 July 18, 2020 On a very cold and snowy Sunday morning, January 11, 1970, GOD gave the world a ray of SUNSHINE when Linda Leigh Craig was born to parents, David Edward and Edith Arthur Craig of Roanoke, Virginia. She passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Linda was strong and showed her strength even as a young child. She attended Forest Park Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and graduated in the Class of 1988 from Patrick Henry High School. Linda attended Clinch Valley College (UVA at Wise) for one year and then returned home where she graduated from National Business College with honors. Even though Linda went to a different church, she still helped our church with tutoring, the Wednesday Night Youth group. Linda was working for Masaba (North West Airlines) in Minneapolis, Minn., when her life came to a standstill. She was involved in a traffic accident on September 18, 1995, that left her in total care for 25 years. Linda was brought home to live in her parent's home with some of the best LPNs and CNAs that we could ask for. They gave to her the best care with love and understanding. Linda was preceded in death by her father on June 27, 2020. Also preceding her in death were her grandparents, Edward George and Rena Dooley Craig, and Clarence and Christian Arthur; and two cats, Meow and Little Britches. Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Edith Arthur Craig; brother, Lynn Edward Craig; sister and caretaker, Angela "Faith" DeLong; cat, Pretty Face Dolly; her caregivers, Barbara Cary, Sandra O'Neal, Tammy Meador, KathyJo Hanson, Kathy Hammond, and Angel VanDyke; several nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and her special friends all the way from kindergarten, LaDonna and Vivian. Special thanks to the great team of doctors, Dr. J.M. Jeremiah, Dr. Fallon Hayes and Dr. Tyler Killgore and the great team that worked side by side with them, special nurse, Sherry on the 7th Floor Mountain of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The family will receive visitors from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor G.F. Westmoreland and Pastor Randel Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to the church in Linda's memory, Faith Baptist Church – Salem, P.O. Box 1063, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
