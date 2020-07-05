July 2, 2020 Roy Lee Crouse Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, a Certified GM Mechanic, and a Master Electrician and Engineer for Norfolk Southern. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Crouse Sr. and father-in-law, Roy Ball; and is survived by his wife, Carol Crouse; his mother, Margaret Venable Crouse; daughter, Michele Adams (David); son, Roy Lee Crouse III (Kristin); two grandchildren, David Adams III and Haylie Adams; sister, Rhonda Wyatt (Brett); three brothers, Ray Crouse, Randy Crouse (Deborah), and Roger Crouse; and mother-in-law, Nannie Ball. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Hopkins and Deacon Eric Gutierrez officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

