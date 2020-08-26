Crowder, Joanne "Jo"

August 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Joanne "Jo" Crowder announces her passing after a brief illness, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Gary, her husband of 49 years, and their three children, Shannon Fraunfelder and her husband Grant, Cortney Confer, and Kelly Hartman and her husband Andrew will lovingly remember Joanne. Joanne or "Grammy" will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Ronald, Colin, and Alexander. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Jo was a daughter of the late Col. William and Lois (Beans) Williams. Because her family was in the air force, Joanne experienced an exciting life and lived in many different places, such as Alaska, Paris, France, Phoenix among others- all by the age of 18. She spent most of her summers with her grandparents in Pennington, N.J. She graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Arlington, Virginia, and then attended Virginia Tech where she met her husband Gary. They were married in the Virginia Tech chapel on the day of a football game. Later in life, she earned her Associate Degree at Virginia Western Community College. After living in West Virginia for three years and various other places in Virginia, she and Gary had three daughters. In 1980, the family moved to Lenora Road in Roanoke, Virginia and remained there for almost 15 years where she made lifelong friends. Joanne was a very dedicated mother. She was President of PTA for several years and always volunteered to be team mom. She attended almost every single softball game – including tournaments in other states. She would stay up past midnight washing the team's uniforms. Joanne worked for the banking industry for 15 years where she became an officer of the bank. Her coworkers thought she was indispensable – she was able to solve problems that no one else could! Joanne was a very gracious person. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, watching softball games, reading, eating at Mexican restaurants, and watching televisions shows such as NCIS and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Joanne was an excellent cook and her specialties included chicken and dumplings, country style steak, blackberry cobbler, and pancakes. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to https://www.bcspca.org/. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.
