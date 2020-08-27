Crowley, James "Jimmy"

November 28, 1945 August 24, 2020 James "Jimmy" Crowley passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Roanoke, Va., keys in hand, ready to go. He was born on November 28, 1945, in Nashville, Tenn., and moved to Roanoke, Va., as a young child. Jimmy was a fun loving, caring man and he loved nothing more than visiting with his friends and shooting the breeze over a cold one. He loved an adventure and spent many days with friends at Smith Mountain Lake, OBX, Highland County, second Alarm, and anywhere a good time could be had. He retired from the United States Postal Office and loved to drive, working at Fat Boys Wrecker Service for 20 years, driving cars for the Rod Shop, and Yellow Cab, where he went out of his way to provide transportation services for people with disabilities. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Sarah Crowley Ikenberry and her husband, Brian; grandchildren, Owen and Bryn; his sisters, Diana Hornby and her husband, Richard and Linda Biddle and her husband, Thomas; nephews, Matthew, Patrick and his wife, Jennifer, Tony, Mark, Tom and Bradly; and Helen Gallagher Robertson, Jimmy's friend, former spouse, and mother of Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ruby Crowley and sister, Amelia Bell. A celebration of life will be held in his honor when we can safely gather and give a BIG toast to Jimmy. A special thanks to Jimmy's friends D.T., Sandy, Shane, Richard P., Gary C., Gary P, Vickie V., J.B., Mike N., Dave P., and countless others who have cared for him and loved him like family.
