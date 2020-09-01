Cumbee Carol "Fran" Frances Compton September 3, 1952- August 29, 2020 Carol Frances "Fran" Compton Cumbee, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born September 3, 1952, in Montgomery County, Virginia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Winnie Compton, brothers, Carl, Gordon, and McArthur; brothers in-law Clarence Viers and Alvin Akers, sister in-law Georgia Compton and nephews Ricky Howery and Donnie Lafon. She is survived by her children and their families, Jennifer and Billy Lester; and their children, Hannah and Connor Alexander, Kayla, Nora and Peyton; and great-grandchildren Winnie and Brandon. Nathan and Jessica Cumbee; and their children, Mackenzie, Isaac, Evan Grace and Uriah. She is also survived by, Nelva Viers Akers, Dot and Jimmy Howery, Cathy and Kenneth Meador, Pat and Melvin Barnett; and brother, Don Compton. Her sisters in-law Joyce and Mary Page. Her dear friends; Terry Martin, Clark Mitchell, Rita and Steve Reed, Bob Bratton, Karen Jones, Bob Evans, Gilbert Cumbee, and her North Fork Baptist Church Family. The family would like to thank Dr. Belton the nursing staff of Medi Home Health Care and the nurses who cared for her in her final days at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, Blacksburg, Va., from 2 until 3 p.m., with memorial service to follow. No graveside service will be held.
