CUNDIFF, Sallie Jean Farmer

March 18, 1937 August 10, 2020 Sallie Jean Farmer Cundiff, 83, of Vinton, Virginia, entered into her Heavenly home on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Virginia on March 18, 1937 to the late Robert and Lula Farmer. Sallie was also preceded in death by brothers, Bobby, Lindy and Thomas Farmer; sisters, Frances Hicks, Margaret Hunt, and Susie Farmer; and brother-in-law, Don Hunt. Sallie loved and was deeply devoted to her family. She was a true Christian servant and worked tirelessly for many years for her church, Vinton Church of Christ, and the Lord. Sallie loved music and directing the choir. She was employed by Roanoke Gas Company for over 25 years and was dedicated to her job. Sallie led the early 4-H Clubs in Vinton and enjoyed working with children. She belonged to various women's clubs and organizations, providing service to her community. Sallie never met a stranger and was always working to help others. She loved to spread happiness and greeted everyone with her contagious smile. Sallie will be sadly and deeply missed. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 66 years, Billy K. Cundiff; sons, Jessie Cundiff and Tim (Nancy) Cundiff; daughters, Melissa (Larry) Clark and Cindy (Bill) Burch; grandchildren, Adam and Jarrod Cundiff, Phillip and Austin (Julia) Clark, Geanna (Ron) Kovar, Martin and Caleb Burch; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Grant and Kenadi Kovar and Daniel Clark; and other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required at both locations. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
