Cunningham, Mary Lou

Mrs. Mary Lou Cunningham, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on December 17, 1942, to the late Landon W. Tolley and Nellie Robinson Tolley. Also preceding her in death are her son-in-law, Robin Gary Horton, and her beloved husband, Kenneth W. Cunningham. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Llewellyn Horton; son, Kenneth Todd Cunningham and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Cassidy Ryan Horton, Joshua Bailey Cunningham, Caden David Cunningham, and Conlyn Drake Cunningham; and sister, Carole Saul. She had a boisterous personality and never met a stranger. Anywhere she went she could be heard calling, “Hey baby” out to someone she knew. Everyone loved her and she will be missed by them and all those she loved. A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m.
