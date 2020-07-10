July 8, 2020 On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, George P. "PawPaw" Curry Jr., of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. After fighting the fight against vascular dementia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Margaret "Peggy" Curry; mother, Atlas Curry; and grandson and best buddy, James R. Stultz III. Left behind to treasure his memory are his daughter, Beth Stultz and husband, Bubba; granddaughter, Meagan Henry and husband, David; granddaughter, Heather Stultz; and many other beloved family members and friends. A special thanks and much love to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for all of their love and care not only for George but for our family. Friends are invited to visiwith the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Green Ridge Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Moser officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
CURRY JR., George P.
To plant a tree in memory of George CURRY, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.