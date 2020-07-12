Custer, James Madison

November 6, 1931 July 9, 2020 James "Jim" Madison Custer, age 88, of Daleville, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Jim was born in Vinton November 6, 1931 and lived in Daleville the past 26 years. He was the son of the late Benjamin M. and Flora L. Custer. Jim retired as a supervisor machinist with Phillip Morris Tobacco after 27 years of service. He served in The United States Marine Corps during the Korean War where he received the Silver Star and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Jim enjoyed groundhog hunting, woodworking, story-telling, vegetable gardening, sharing a meal with family and friends, and was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; son, Jeff; and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Greg; daughter, Shelia; grandchildren, Lindsey, Lee, Heather, Cody, and Nicholas; additional beloved family members, Bill, Lisa, Frances; and his beloved dog, Maggie. Jim's family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and the physicians and staff of Carilion Clinic for the very special care he received over the years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301; or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
