Dalton, Hazel J.

September 13, 1941 August 25, 2020 Hazel J. Dalton, age 78, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl Jones. She was a member of Franklin Heights Church and had a lot of friends from both Franklin Heights and Furnace Creek Baptist Church. She loved to cook and had a New Year's party for over 40 years. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Dalton; one daughter, Susan (Sandy) Grice; son, Andy Dalton; brother, Robert (Arlene) Jones; loving sister, Rita (Michael) Campbell; five grandchildren, Gaige and Alexis Dalton, Michael, Emily and Abby Grice. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, with Pastor Stan Parris officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.