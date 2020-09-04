DALTON, Helen Louise

September 1, 2020 Helen Louise Dalton of Roanoke, Virginia, loving wife, mom, and MeeMaw, passed away on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, at Raleigh Court Rehab Facility. She was predeceased by the love of her life for 54 years, Arney Hudson Dalton. Helen was the daughter of Emma Margaret Holder and Clarence Hawks, and was the stepdaughter of Davis A. Holder. Surviving are her son, Arney Glenn Dalton (the late Nancy Elkins Dalton) of Lynchburg; daughter, Sandra Dalton Perrin (Robert "Spunky" Jr.) of Cloverdale; three grandchildren, Diana Dalton Bohart (Curt) of Staunton, Dr. Robert F. "Trey" Perrin III of Federal Heights, Colo., and Jon Christopher "Chris" Perrin of Charlottesville; two great-grandchildren, Dalton Lane Bohart and Chloe Jane Bohart; four nieces, Donna Entsminger of Vinton, Darlene Ammons of Spring, Texas, Sherry Biggs of Roanoke, and Stephanie Milliron of Vinton; a nephew, David Powell of Goodview; two cousins, Violet Munsey of Roanoke, and Joyce Fuller of Glade Hill; and a special friend, Linda Donaldson of Roanoke. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, from the mausoleum of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Randy McMillen officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to Radford University Foundation-Arney Dalton Children's Center, P.O. Box 6893, Radford, VA 24142 in Helen Dalton's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
