Darby, Michael Foster

July 9, 1948 August 26, 2020 Michael Foster Darby, 72, of Vinton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, James and Jean Kelly Darby. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Hogan Darby; son, Michael Eric Darby; daughter, Shawn M. Wright and husband, Steve D. Wright; three grandchildren including, Jacob C. Benson; brother-in-law, Charlie Hogan; niece, Catherine Laucella; and dear friend, Terry Laucella. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Angels of Assisi. The family will honor Michael's request that there be no visitation or memorial service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.
