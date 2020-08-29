 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daugherty, Bobby
0 entries

Daugherty, Bobby

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 7, 1943 August 14, 2020 Bobby Coy Daugherty, 77, of Palm Bay, Fla., passed away on August 14, 2020. Born in Galax, Va., he lived most of his life in Salem, Va. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann (Daugherty) Doyle and her husband, Jeffery A. Doyle; two grandchildren, John Clayton Doyle, wife, Stephanie Doyle, and Blake Wesley Doyle; sisters, Shirley Bartlett, Bonnie Hale, and Betty Funk; and brothers, Tommy Daugherty and Ricky Daugherty. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Va.

Daugherty, Bobby

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert