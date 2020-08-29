Daugherty, Bobby

August 7, 1943 August 14, 2020 Bobby Coy Daugherty, 77, of Palm Bay, Fla., passed away on August 14, 2020. Born in Galax, Va., he lived most of his life in Salem, Va. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann (Daugherty) Doyle and her husband, Jeffery A. Doyle; two grandchildren, John Clayton Doyle, wife, Stephanie Doyle, and Blake Wesley Doyle; sisters, Shirley Bartlett, Bonnie Hale, and Betty Funk; and brothers, Tommy Daugherty and Ricky Daugherty. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.