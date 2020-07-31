You have permission to edit this article.
Davies, Donald
July 28, 2020 Donald Davies, age 92, of Rocky Mount, Virginia went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Margie. He was a member of Franklin Heights Church. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Francis. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Sullivan; three daughters, Janet Stanger and her husband, Jim, Kathy Petonak and her husband, George, Donna Bates and her husband, Charles; six grandchildren, Jason Stanger, Shannon Dunstan, Timothy Petonak, Kristy Gregory, Joshua and Justin Krehbiel. He was Big Pop to 11 great-grandchildren. Due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

