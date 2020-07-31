Davies, Donald

July 28, 2020 Donald Davies, age 92, of Rocky Mount, Virginia went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Margie. He was a member of Franklin Heights Church. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Francis. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Sullivan; three daughters, Janet Stanger and her husband, Jim, Kathy Petonak and her husband, George, Donna Bates and her husband, Charles; six grandchildren, Jason Stanger, Shannon Dunstan, Timothy Petonak, Kristy Gregory, Joshua and Justin Krehbiel. He was Big Pop to 11 great-grandchildren. Due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
