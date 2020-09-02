 Skip to main content
Davis, Agnes Crockett
Davis, Agnes Crockett

January 18, 1915 August 31, 2020 Agnes Crockett Davis, born on January 18, 1915, in Crockett's Cove, Wythe County, Virginia, passed away at her home at Fort Chiswell, Virginia, on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 105. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Crockett's Cove Cemetery. The Davis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.

