DAVIS, Gene Tennyson

June 6, 1938 August 22, 2020 On Saturday, August 22, 2020, the Lord called his son, Gene, beloved husband, and father home. Gene Tennyson Davis of Vinton, Va. departed this world peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 60 years by his side. He was preceded in death by his father, Tennyson; his mother, Deloris; his brother, Benjamin "Benny" Davis and his wife, Josephine "Jo;" his brother, Howard and his wife, Faith; his sister, Evelyn Davis; and his grandson, Mark A. Davis. Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley R. Davis; son, Greg C. Davis; daughter, Sabrina D. Atkinson and her husband, Brent, and their daughter, Renee; brother, Henry Davis; and niece, Laurie Jean Henson and her husband, Russell, and their sons, Eric and Clint of Hendersonville, N.C. He was born in Candler, N.C., on June 6, 1938. Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1956. On June 26, 1960, he married the love of his life, Shirley Sue Riddle from Weaverville, N.C. For 10 years Gene sold life insurance in Oklahoma, Colorado, and Alabama before moving his family to Vinton, Va., in 1970. He sold real estate for a few years before becoming a land developer in Bedford County, Va., until he retired in 2014. Gene loved to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels play and he never missed a New York Yankee baseball game. The family would like to especially thank Mr. Jerry Brown and Mr. Jesse Moore of Bedford County, Va., who helped Gene for many years due to his declining health. Also, the family is very grateful to Good Samaritan Hospice for the exceptional care given to Gene while he was at home. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. The family requests that visitors wear face masks. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.