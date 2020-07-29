Davis, Peggy Brown

July 26, 2020 Peggy Brown Davis, age 84, of Glade Hill, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, Va.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.