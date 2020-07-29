Davis, Peggy Brown
July 26, 2020 Peggy Brown Davis, age 84, of Glade Hill, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, Va.

