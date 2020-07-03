March 10, 1933 July 1, 2020 Raymond E. Day, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1933, to Samuel Walter Day and Elizabeth Alice Meadows Day, in Surveyor, W.Va. Raymond retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alfred Day, Perry Day and Elbert Asbury; his sisters, Gracie Bailey and Lenora Gentry; nephew, Larry Bailey; and his beloved dog, Laddie. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Edith Jordan Day, several nieces, nephews and other loving family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful to the staff of the Roanoke Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Team for their outstanding level of service.

