Deatherage, Janice "Dottie"

September 3, 1946 - August 11, 2020 On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Janice "Dottie" Simms Deatherage went to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ after a long battle with a heart condition and dementia. She was preceded by her parents, Albert Simms and Bonnie Foster; and a sister, Francis Smith Allee. Surviving are the love of her life and husband of 54 years, John "Johnny" Deatherage; daughter, Wendy Burzanko and partner, Rhonda McCary; son, John Christopher (Robin) Deatherage; grandchildren, Lexie (Travis) Carter, Allee Burzanko and fiance, Damion Creasey, Jamie Burzanko, and Rachel Deatherage; great- grandchildren, Braelynn Creasey, and Colton James Creasey; sisters, Tenna (Jeff) Moore, Barbara (Steve) Shipton; brothers, Tommy Simms, Charles (Ann) Simms, David (Norma) Simms; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Camp Eagle C/O Shenandoah Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home by Pastor Mark Hopkins. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707. Online condoleneces may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.
