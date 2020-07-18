DEHART, Polly Caldwell

May 13, 1941 July 16, 2020 Polly Caldwell DeHart, 79, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1941, daughter of the late Archie and Ella Britt Caldwell. Polly was also preceded in death by Jim DeHart, the love of her life; and best friends, Dee Jones, Diane Shields, and J.R. Murray. She worked as a secretary at Colonial Elementary School in Blue Ridge for 25 years. Polly attended Vinton Wesleyan Church and Orchard Hills Church. She loved music, dancing, and playing BINGO. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Holland (Kevin) and Sharon Cooper (Rodney); son, Jimmy DeHart; grandchildren, Megan and Isaac DeHart, Ashley and Sarah Holland, Kallie, Rodney, Zachary Cooper, and Daniel Hammer; and great-grandson, Liam Cooper. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
