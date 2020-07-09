DeMarco Robert June 30, 1936 - July 5, 2020 Robert DeMarco, age 84, of Fincastle, formerly of Sparta, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2020, at Carrington Place following a long illness. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

