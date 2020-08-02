Demarest, Steve

July 24, 2020 Steve Demarest, age 65, a resident of Pleasant Garden, North Carolina and 20 year resident of Roanoke, Virginia, breathed his last breath on Friday, July 24, 2020. Steve is survived by his wife, Darlene Demarest; his son, Sean Demarest; his granddaughter, Luna Demarest; his father, George Demarest of Cape Coral, Florida; two sisters, Shari McDaniel of Knoxville, Tenn. and Sue Stone of Madison, Wis. Steve was a man of simple pleasures. He enjoyed sipping a good bourbon, home brewing his own recipes, fishing – both from the surf and from the boat, cooking for friends and family (particularly smoking ribs and brisket), Tennessee Vols football, fun weekend getaways, eating at nice restaurants, and keeping in touch with old friends. But the thing Steve enjoyed the most was watching wildlife in the backyard from his chair in the kitchen while listening to Johnny Cash. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Steve's favorite charities: A Simple Gesture, Greensboro, N.C. https://asimplegesturegso.org/donate/ Wilmington Rebuilding Ministry, Inc. (WARM), Wilmington, N.C. https://www.warmnc.org Carolina Cattle Dog Rescue, Charleston, S.C. https://www.carolinasrescue.com. Forbis and Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Demarest family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.