Dittman, Donald
1951 ~ 2020 Donald Dittmann, age 69, formerly of Botetourt, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sunflower Gardens in Hopwell. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Villa Heights Baptist Church, 4080 Challenger Avenue, NE, Roanoke with Pastor Jake Huffman officiating. A private entombment will be at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m., Friday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17 Chicago Illinois 60601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

