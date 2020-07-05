June 28, 2020 Mrs. Virginia Nelson Divers, 103 of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. Friends may call at Serenity on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

