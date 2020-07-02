May 24, 1982 June 29, 2020 Jeremy "Titanic" Dixon, 38, of Salem, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we are requiring the use of face masks, unless medical reasons prevent, and that social distancing is followed. Please visit www.johnmoakey.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
