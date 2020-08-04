You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doehler, Eric Edwin
0 entries

Doehler, Eric Edwin

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 31, 2020 Eric Edwin Doehler, 73, of Goodview, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Helen Doehler. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Diane Doehler; daughters, Misty Autumn Lawhorn, Amber Dawn Doehler; grandsons, Brandon Lawhorn, Austin Lawhorn, Eric Lawhorn and Corbin Amburgey. There will be a service celebrating Erics life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

+1 
Doehler, Eric Edwin
+1 
Doehler, Eric Edwin
To send flowers to the family of Eric Doehler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 4
Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
11:00AM
Lotz Funeral Home Vinton
305 E. Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News