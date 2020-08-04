Doehler, Eric Edwin

July 31, 2020 Eric Edwin Doehler, 73, of Goodview, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Helen Doehler. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Diane Doehler; daughters, Misty Autumn Lawhorn, Amber Dawn Doehler; grandsons, Brandon Lawhorn, Austin Lawhorn, Eric Lawhorn and Corbin Amburgey. There will be a service celebrating Erics life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
