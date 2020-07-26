DOGAN, Robert Hammit

July 24, 2020 Robert Hammit "Bobby" Dogan, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He retired from a lifetime career at Norfolk Southern. Bobby is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frankie; as well as sons, Tony (Jo), Jerry (Sue), Rocky (Tammy), Steve, and Stanley (Tracey); and daughters, Robin (Charlie) and Mandy (Dave); plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.