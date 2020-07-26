DOGAN, Robert Hammit
July 24, 2020 Robert Hammit "Bobby" Dogan, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He retired from a lifetime career at Norfolk Southern. Bobby is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frankie; as well as sons, Tony (Jo), Jerry (Sue), Rocky (Tammy), Steve, and Stanley (Tracey); and daughters, Robin (Charlie) and Mandy (Dave); plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Service information

Jul 27
First Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
