 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOOLEY, Donald Odell "Donnie"
0 entries

DOOLEY, Donald Odell "Donnie"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 14, 1947 August 22, 2020 Donald Odell "Donnie" Dooley, 72, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Funeral services to honor his life will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald DOOLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert