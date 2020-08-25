DOOLEY, Donald Odell "Donnie"

October 14, 1947 August 22, 2020 Donald Odell "Donnie" Dooley, 72, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Funeral services to honor his life will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
