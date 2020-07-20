DOOLEY, Frances L. July 4, 1926 - July 17, 2020 Frances L. Dooley, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. The first of the five daughters of the late Tipton Hughes and Mildred Patterson Hudson, she was born in Rocky Mount, Va., on July 4, 1926. Frances loved spending time with her family and especially cooking for them. For many years she enjoyed playing the piano in her church. Mrs. Dooley was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter L. Dooley Jr.; her son, Jesse Hughes Moore; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily and Cecil D. Lynch, Martha Ann and Dr. Benjamin P. Divers Jr., Nancy Mildred and Robert C. Naff. Jr.; and her niece, Laura Anne Williams. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dr. John Noell Moore and Carol, David Allen Dooley and Pam, Richard Lee Dooley and Mandy, Mary Lou Campbell and Steve; and her daughter-in-law, Louise Minnix Moore. Survivors also include seven grandchildren, Christopher, Andrea, Ryan, Wendy, Kimberly, Travis, and Lindsey; seven great-grandchildren, Jamie, Connor, Andrew, Alexis, Dixie, Jacob, and Bryton; her sister, Mary Louise Williams and her husband, Raymond; her sister-in-law, Mary Frances Dooley; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The family is especially grateful to Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion they showed our mother when, because of the pandemic, we could not be with her. A graveside service will be conducted for the family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va. For those who plan to attend her service, we encourage wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made by visiting the funeral home's website www.johnmoakey.com.
