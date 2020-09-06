Dusek, Belva T.

September 4, 2020 Belva T. Dusek, 74, of Christiansburg, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Dusek; brother, Archie Thornton and wife, Emma. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.