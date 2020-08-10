Dutton, William Harry

October 7, 1933 August 9, 2020 Our Heavenly Father welcomes home William Harry Dutton, one of his valiant sons in the early morning hours of August 9, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by his children. William Harry Dutton was born on October 7, 1933, in East Charleston, Vermont to Mark Elmore Dutton and Hazel Hall. He spent his boyhood days roaming the green hills that he grew to love with his brother, Charles, and sisters, Loris and Tina. He enjoyed tapping maple trees for syrup. He and his Dad cut pulp and worked hard on the family farm. Dad and his family were introduced to the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ by two missionaries in their hometown. The lessons they were taught, resulted in their baptism into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This message became an intricate part of his life. Over the years, Dad enjoyed telling the story of how one of these missionaries later became the well-known astronaut, Don Lind. They maintained a friendship throughout the years. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean War. While he was being transported across the Pacific to join the war effort, the war ended. His claim is when they found out he was coming they gave up. Serving his God and country was always a high honor for him. He was introduced and grew to love Doloris Lorraine Bowman during his service years through letters they exchanged. They were married on December 10, 1955. Their marriage was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City, Utah temple. They settled in the Roanoke Valley in 1955. Dad was highly respected. His sense of humor and caring nature made him a quick friend to anyone he met. His favorite line was to tell people after meeting them to, "Have a great forever." Their home was open to many who were seeking a friend, solace and spiritual guidance. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in many positions of leadership including, Bishop, Ward Missionary, High Council member as well as many other callings. His first job after moving to Virginia was as a Fuller-brush salesman. He continued in the profession of sales throughout his life. His great love was owning his own Marine boat business which created many fond family memories. Dad loved the mountains and enjoyed hunting with his boys. He enjoyed water-skiing, fishing and spending time with his family both in Virginia and Utah. He had a passion for driving, buying and selling cars. Dad loved to eat but his favorite was anything maple. Most likely due to his boyhood years spent in Vermont. He had a love and talent for quoting favorite poems and stories. His love for music continued throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his loving eternal companion, Doloris Bowman French of nearly 60 years. They were blessed with six children, Daniel (Renee) Dutton, of Salem, Virginia, Glenn (Lisa) Dutton, Riverton, Utah; Diana (Jim) Gerken, Salem, Virginia; William H. Dutton Jr. (Brenda) Layton, Utah; Della (Noah) McDaniel, Salem, Virginia; Daffney (Tyson) Blais, Nibley, Utah. He has 26 choice grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren that he loves dearly. We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to all the healthcare professionals who made his last days more comfortable and full of love. They have become family. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family memorial service at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. We invite all to participate online by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
