July 5, 2020 Deborah Lee Edwards, 67, of Glen Allen, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on July 5, 2020. A private celebration of her life service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

