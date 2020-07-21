Edwards, DeboraLee

October 14, 1961 July 15, 2020 DeboraLee Eleanor Edwards, born on October 14, 1961, returned to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle with oral cancer. Deb lived her life with extraordinary heart and faith, loving, laughing and giving to all those she touched. Her gentle and loving soul was not of this world which was illuminated throughout her life. She cherished spending time with her family and friends, was an avid fisherwoman, a swimmer, a professional, and a talented artisan. She is survived by her adoring sons, William and Brandon Davis and granddaughter, Emily Davis; loving husband, Peter Edwards; her stepchildren, Nicole, Nina and Jessie Edwards; devoted mother and father, Maureen and David Gasink; sisters, Annette (Patrick) Patterson, Megan (Chris) Haywood, Gail (Patrick) Songer, Ron (Donna) Gasink; brothers, Kevin, Brian and Shawn Wilson; aunts, Patricia Schmid and Sharon (Paul) VanWinkle; cousins, Eric VanWinkle and Laura (Dana) Gray; and former husband, Woody Davis. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, William and Beryl Wilson and Robert and Eleanor; cousin, Rick Schmid; uncle, George Schmid; and biological father, John E. Wilson. During her illness, Debbie and her family found great comfort in their faith and the promises of our Blessed Mother Mary. Her family and friends are establishing Our Lady of Fatima prayer devotion program for the sick and dying. Those who wish to make a donation please make checks payable to Maureen Gasink, 4015 Carson Road, Roanoke, VA 24012.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.