Edwards, Edna Lee Mabe

February 13, 1927 July 25, 2020 Edna Lee Mabe Edwards of Roanoke, Va., returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 25, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. She was born in West Virginia on February 13, 1927, to Ira David Mabe and Verna Mae Williby Mabe. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Arnold L. Edwards; and sisters, Dorothy Lawson and Evelyn Long. Surviving are her son, David A. Edwards; daughters, Lynn (Michael) E. King and Susan L. Mason; brother, Dennis Fender; two grandsons, Justin M. Mason and Travis L. Edwards; many nieces, nephews and loved friends and neighbors. Edna retired from the Roanoke County School system as the cafeteria manager at Hidden Valley Middle School, having worked in the system over 30 years. She worked various jobs before that, most notably at the Radford Army Arsenal during World War II. After the war she married Arnold Edwards in Pulaski, Virginia on July 2, 1947. They began their life together living a short time in Charlotte, N.C., before settling in Roanoke. She was a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church for over 50 years, most recently enjoying her Sunday School class and often arriving early with refreshments and making coffee for her classmates. Edna spent her life giving. She loved people and was known for doing whatever she could to help others. She volunteered several years at RAM House (Roanoke Area Ministries) helping to prepare and serve meals to those in need. One of her favorite activities was sewing book bags to be filled with supplies for children in need. She was a shining light in her neighborhood, often taking food to neighbors for no reason, or lending a helping hand. She would even have cold drinks and snacks ready for the men that cared for her yard. As said by Kathy Turner, a long time friend and former neighbor, "She was a hard worker and had a huge, kind heart. She was always concerned about those less fortunate and did something about it! She got this "life" thing right. If everyone could be 1/100 of the human being she was, the world's problems would be solved." Her love was shown through the multiple random acts of kindness she performed every day. She believed those acts of kindness could change the world, and she did change the world for many of the people who's lives she touched. Edna was truly a woman after God's own heart. Edna was an excellent cook and loved to prepare meals with love for her family and friends. Nothing made her happier than sitting down to a meal with her family. Family reunions were an especially enjoyable time for her. The family would like to thank all the many friends and neighbors that returned that love and kindness to her, especially in her last years when her ability to help waned. We greatly appreciate her loving and attentive caregivers: Dee, Randy, Trena and Debbie and her good friend and neighbor, Shelby Lomax. As a final act of giving, Edna requested that her remains be surrendered for research in the hope of helping others. A small family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to RAM House (824 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke, VA 24016) or God's Pit Crew (2499 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540) or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakeys.com. Mostly we are grateful and immensely blessed to have had her in our lives and to have been loved by her. Rest well, mom. Your good work here is finished. You will be greatly missed until we see you again.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.