EGGLESTON, Doris Hartsoe

July 30, 2020 Doris Hartsoe Eggleston, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church, where she was active in and devoted to the Friendship Sunday school class and Afternoon Circle. Doris was a graduate of Bluefield College, which held a special place in her heart. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles Woody Eggleston; parents, Watson and Lillie Hartsoe; brothers, Frank Hartsoe and Donald Hartsoe; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hartsoe. She is survived by her brother, Charles Hartsoe; sister-in-law, Marion Hartsoe; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Mary Eggleston of Roanoke, Jeffrey and Tamara Eggleston of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Rick Funderburke of Roanoke. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Daniel (Amy) Eggleston of Huntersville, N.C., Kathryn Eggleston of Roanoke, Susan (Daniel) Riddick of Richmond, Va., Scott (Bree) Eggleston of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Ross Funderburke and Kate Funderburke of Roanoke; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Eggleston and Hudson Riddick. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Monte Vista Park Cemetery in Bluefield, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cave Spring United Methodist Church in Roanoke, Va., or to Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
