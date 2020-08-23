Eggleton, Charles Richard

March 23, 1947 August 21, 2020 Charles Richard Eggleton, age 73, of Henry, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 23, 1947, a son of the late Roy J. and Lula Shumate Eggleton. Surviving are his wife of almost 48 years, Susan Burgess Eggleton; son, Matthew R. Eggleton; daughter, Amanda S. Eggleton; brother, Edward R. Eggleton; sister-in-law, Peggy Burgess; brothers-in-law, Bill (Carolyn) Burgess and Mike (Sandra) Burgess; nieces and nephew, Melissa Eggleton, Terri Burgess and Jonathan Burgess; many special cousins. He was the owner of Superior Retreading Service, following his father who began the business in 1963. His customers were also his friends who he enjoyed visiting with on a daily basis. He previously served on the Board of Christian Heritage Academy and Franklin County Retail Merchants Association. Funeral services will be conducted at Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with Elder Larry Hollandsworth and Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church or Christian Heritage Academy. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.