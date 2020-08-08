Elliott, Linda Diana

January 16, 1951 August 5, 2020 Linda Diana Elliott, age 69, of Blacksburg died, Wednesday on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Heritage Hall. She was born in Christiansburg on January 16, 1951, to the late Emory C."Raz" and Ruth Elliott. She is survived by several family members, dear cousins, and a special companion, Bill Greer. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., in Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home. Blacksburg.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.