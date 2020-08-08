Elliott, Linda Diana

You have permission to edit this article.
January 16, 1951 August 5, 2020 Linda Diana Elliott, age 69, of Blacksburg died, Wednesday on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Heritage Hall. She was born in Christiansburg on January 16, 1951, to the late Emory C."Raz" and Ruth Elliott. She is survived by several family members, dear cousins, and a special companion, Bill Greer. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., in Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home. Blacksburg.

