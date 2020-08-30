ELLIS, Melvin Joseph Melvin Joseph Ellis, 88, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Barkett and Louise Najjum Ellis; brothers, R.A. Ellis, James Ellis, and Fred Ellis; and sisters, Margaret Ellis Wiggins and Mary Ellis Sacre. Melvin was a devout Catholic attending both St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church and St. Andrew's Catholic Church. He was a graduate of St. Andrew's Catholic High School, class of 1948 and an independent merchant for 30 plus years. In addition to being a merchant, he also had a passion for real estate investment. He was a landlord who always showed great compassion and love for his tenants. When he wasn't working he enjoyed spending time with his much loved nieces and nephews. He would take them to church, school and team events. He spent his time freely with them teaching them many board games, especially monopoly. Sunday afternoons meant a trip to the Roanoke airport with Uncle Melvin to watch the airplanes take off and land. Surviving are his brothers, Edward (Jeanette) Ellis, Richard David Ellis, Bobby (Susan) Ellis; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Jackie Cabiness, Pete Watkins, Jeff Saul, and Don Owens for the many acts kindness and compassion shown Melvin in years past, and a very special thanks to the staff at Lewis Gale Medcial Center for the exceptional care they provided Melvin in his last days. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Building Fund, c/o St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 4730 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA 24017. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church by Fr. Kevin Joseph Beaton. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. The family will recieve friends from 9:30 a.m. Monday until servicetime at the church. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 366-0707.
