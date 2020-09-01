Engleman Jr., Rector Alexander

April 25, 1931 August 28, 2020 Rector Alexander "Buzzy" Engleman Jr., 89, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home. he was born on April 25, 1931, in Rockbridge County, the only son of the late Rector Alexander Sr. and Roberta Armstong Engleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Campbell and Alice Gilliam. Buzzy graduated from Lexington High School and received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Virginia Tech, then served two years with the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis, Va. and Fort Sill, Okla. Buzzy returned to Lexington and taught Industrial Arts at Lexington High school for 30 years. After retiring from teaching, he raised cattle and built houses. He was a lifetime member of the Sam Houston Ruritan Club serving as an officer and helping with their auctions. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Uldine Akers Engleman; a son, Michael R. Engleman; two sisters, Rose Howard and Louise Ratliff; and many nieces and nephews. We want to extend special thanks to his caregivers from Americare Plus and nurse Sharon Tomlin. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at New Monmouth Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. Casey Clark officiating. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.