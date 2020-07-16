Farmer, Kellan Eakin
0 entries

Farmer, Kellan Eakin

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Farmer Kellan Eakin January 21, 1957 July 9, 2020 On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Kellan Eakin Farmer, 63, went to rest with our Heavenly Father, where she'll feel no more pain or sorrow and her soul will be filled with the peace, joy and love of the Holy Spirit. The daughter of Malen Corbett Eakin and the late Grover Ralph Eakin, Kellan was born on January 21, 1957, in Roanoke, Virginia. She is survived by her mother; brother, Lenden Alan Eakin and his wife, Kimberly; and brother, Samuel Garnett Eakin and his wife, Diane; as well as nieces and nephews, Joshua, Benjamin, Mariah, Grace, Nathan, Declan, Kaylee and Lydia. Kellan was preceded in death by her father; brother, Lowell Edwin Eakin; and her former husband, Neil Farmer. Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Lorraine Taylor officiating. Please make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the Healing Strides of VA at https://www.healingstridesofva.org/donate-healing-strides. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com

Farmer, Kellan Eakin

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News