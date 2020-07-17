Farmer Kellan Eakin January 21, 1957 July 9, 2020 On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Kellan Eakin Farmer, 63, went to rest with our Heavenly Father, where she'll feel no more pain or sorrow and her soul will be filled with the peace, joy and love of the Holy Spirit. The daughter of Malen Corbett Eakin and the late Grover Ralph Eakin, Kellan was born on January 21, 1957, in Roanoke, Virginia. She is survived by her mother; brother, Lenden Alan Eakin and his wife, Kimberly; and brother, Samuel Garnett Eakin and his wife, Diane; as well as nieces and nephews, Joshua, Benjamin, Mariah, Grace, Nathan, Declan, Kaylee and Lydia. Kellan was preceded in death by her father; brother, Lowell Edwin Eakin; and her former husband, Neil Farmer. Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Lorraine Taylor officiating. Please make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the Healing Strides of VA at https://www.healingstridesofva.org/donate-healing-strides. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com
