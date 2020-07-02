March 4, 1931 June 29, 2020 William Lewis Farrier Jr. age 89, of New Castle, passed away at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1931. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1952-1955. He was an employee of Eli Lilly for 28 years. He helped on the family farm for all his life and enjoyed 36 full years of farming after retirement. He served on the Board of Directors of Farmers and Merchants Bank of Craig County for 41 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Geraldine Smith Farrier; and his parents William Lewis Farrier Sr. and Neva Hutchison Farrier. Left to cherish his memory are his son William Lewis Farrier III and wife, Cindy; and grandson, Justin Sarver; sister, Harriet F. Hypes; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to thank the ladies that provided wonderful care over the past two years and a special thank you to Mary Williams for all she has done for Billy and the family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Paitsel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Ross Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday evening at Paitsel Funeral Home in New Castle, Va. In lieu of flowers make donations to Simmonsville Vol. Fire Dept. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home.
